Sponsor

Robert Wayne Ritchie, 48, of Genoa, Arkansas passed away January 20, 2025. He was born on April 1, 1976, in Texarkana, Texas.

Robert, also known as Robby to those that loved and knew him well, was such a caring and kind spirit who will be so greatly missed. He loved being outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Robby spent most of his life as a certified diesel mechanic, and a fine one at that. His kind nature and sense of humor will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who had the great privilege of crossing his path.

Robby is survived by his son Hunter Eberhardy of Texarkana, Texas; grandchild River Eberhardy of Texarkana, Texas; brother Chris Ritchie (Alena) of Benton, Arkansas; sister Trish Tedder (Thomas) of Genoa, Arkansas; parents Sissy and Pat Ewing of Genoa, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robby’s legacy of kindness, laughter, and love will forever live on in the hearts of all who loved and cherished him.

Cremation services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.