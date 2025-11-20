Sponsor

Michael Clay Johnson, age 48, of Texarkana, AR, passed away on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Born on December 16, 1976, to his parents, Kenneth Clay and Kathleen (Smith) Johnson, Michael devoted his life to serving others. Since 2007, he worked as an EMT with LifeNet; where his skill, calm presence, and compassion touched countless lives. Colleagues remember him as someone who always placed patients’ dignity first, and someone who never hesitated to go above and beyond the call of duty. His friendliness and compassion left a lasting impact on those he worked with and the patients that he touched.

Outside of his work, he was a lifelong, die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. Sundays during football season were sacred, and his love for the Packers was one of his greatest joys. He also enjoyed concerts and had a deep appreciation for music. He also enjoyed a good game of poker or dominos with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theron and Kathryn Johnson, Kenneth and Helen Smith; his uncles, Terry Johnson, Timothy Johnson, and James Kostner; his aunts, Linda Smith and Marge Smith; and his best friend, Joseph Wade Blagg.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Johnson, sons, Jakob Dylan Johnson (Caylee), Tucker Wade Johnson, Owen Riley Johnson; parents, Kenneth and Kathleen (Smith) Johnson; parents-in-law, Paul and Debra Snyder; sister, Erika Wise (Jimmy); sister-in-law, Amanda Warlick (Wayne) and their children; nieces, Carlie and Conor Richardson and their children, Raechel and Trace Kennemore and their children; nephews, Alex and Conner Wise and their children, Andy Wise (Taylor), Caleb Wise; his beloved dogs, Goober and LouLou; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR.

The family will receive friends the hour before.

We encourage those attending to wear Green Bay Packers colors in honor of Michael’s life.

Donations may be made to the Texarkana Animal League at 5820 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503.