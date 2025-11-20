Sponsor

Clyde Harold Haak of Hondo passed away Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the age of 91.

Clyde was born June 5, 1934, on the North High Bank of Mill Creek in Miller County, Arkansas, in the Shiloh community outside of Texarkana, Arkansas to parents Robert Francis Haak and Ruth Rose Haak.

Ever the storyteller, Clyde spun yarns about childhood days in the Arkansas bottoms, hunting, trapping furs, and riding on the back of a mule with his beloved grandfather.

Clyde left his Arkansas home and roughnecked in the oil fields of west Texas and offshore rigs in Louisiana and tried his hand as a door-to-door salesman.

Clyde later attended East Texas State and graduated with a teaching degree. He moved to Andrews, Texas where he taught high school biology, hence the seeds of mentoring were planted.

After completing a vocational aptitude test, it was determined that teaching wasn’t ideal for Clyde, and that he should either “sell used cars or become an attorney.” Choosing the latter, he attended the University of Houston and studied under legendary attorney, Richard “Racehorse” Haynes. He obtained a Juris Doctor in 1971 and moved to Hondo where he practiced law for five decades.

Clyde cared deeply for his adopted hometown and its citizens, where he served on the Hondo City Council from 2009 to 2012. Trusted friend and mentor to many, Clyde established and cultivated relationships at cookouts, the post office, and the aisles of HEB. He was an encourager and fighter for justice. He was an avid student of Texas history. He loved long drives and watching sunsets.

Clyde is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Haak; and his loving grandparents, Karl William Haak, Bertha Roth Haak, Robert Dennis Rose, and Lula Aaron Rose.

Clyde is survived by his daughters, Clara Peterson (Tim), Cassie Gossett (Brent) and Holly Rich; son, Houston Haak (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tori Peterson, Kathryn Peterson, Emma Vezina, Eli Gossett, Jett Gossett, Lilly Haak, Hudson Haak, Harper Haak, and Noah Haak; brother, David Haak (Debbie); and niece, Jennifer Haak Chesshir.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Guinn-Horger Funeral Home Chapel from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. and will be followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at Shiloh Community Cemetery near Texarkana, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made online to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) at action.aclu.org