Michael Davis

U.S. Veteran

Michael James Davis, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed from this life on Friday, October 28, 2022, with his family at his side.

Mr. Davis was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 13, 1947, to Gertie Mae Francis Davis and James W. Davis. In his youth, he lived in the Philippines and Germany. His family settled in Arkadelphia, Arkansas where he graduated in 1965.

He joined the Air Force in 1967 and trained in the military police. He left after 4 years and returned to Arkadelphia and attended Henderson State University. In 1971, he met his future bride, Ann Mitchell and they married on June 3, 1972. In 1977, they moved to Texarkana, Arkansas for Mike to get flight training at Texarkana College. He received his single engine and multi engine licenses and his instrument license. He also apprenticed as an airplane mechanic.

In 1981, he joined Red River Army Depot as a mechanic, then as an inspector and then as a job coordinator until his retirement in 2010. Mike was the “go to guy” in the family. He loved being outside, talking about fishing and things he planned to do but never quite got around to.

He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Ann Mitchell Davis, his daughters Kellie Cowan(Marty) and Kacey Jenkins (Craig) and two granddaughters, Natalie and Chayse.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

