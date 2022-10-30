Carl Salsman

Advertisement

Carl Luther Salsman, age 105, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Salsman was born August 28, 1917, in Wellston, Oklahoma. He worked for many years as a civilian contractor for the Army and as a Master Machinist at Red River Army Depot. He was the owner of A1 Mobile Home Dealership and was a licensed private pilot.

He enjoyed woodcarving, bulldozing and any general farm maintenance of his property. He liked to fix things in his shop. Mr. Salsman loved music and played the violin. He was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Geneva Rachel Salsman and one son, Donald Roy Salsman.

Survivors include his children Carl Wayne Salsman and wife Carolyn of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Geneva Lou Kennedy and husband Jim of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Susie Raymer and husband Mike of Whitehouse, Texas and Peggy Sanders of Hot Springs, Arkansas; his cousin who was like a brother, Bill Salsman of Lamoni, Iowa; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren along with numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Beck officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

