U.S. Veteran

Michael Kevin Gray, age 55, of Texarkana, Texas died on Monday, February 28, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Gray was born September 8, 1966 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was employed with Pafford EMS as a paramedic and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Gray was a graduate of Arkansas High School and loved his job. He was a very hard-working man and enjoyed watching Nascar races when he was not working. He also loved his animals, they were very special to him. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sharla Gray.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Gray; his parents Zane and Betty Gray; one sister, Lori Pace and a host of other friends and relatives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

