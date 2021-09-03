Advertisement

Michael Lee Potts, age 51, of DeKalb, Texas, died Monday, August 30, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Potts was born November 14, 1969 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a Pharmaceutical Driver and owner of Loco Hombre Whitetail Ranch. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to crappie fish and hunt. He was a member of The Crappie Anglers of Texas and the Crappie Fishing Fools. He was preceded in death by his father, Maxie Potts, Sr. and his brother, Junior Potts.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Lacey Potts of DeKalb, Texas; his mother, Shirley Potts of Texarkana, Arkansas; his nephew, Kevin Guffey of Texarkana, Arkansas; his special cousin, Chad Herrington of Texarkana, Arkansas; one great nephew, Easton Guffey of Texarkana, Arkansas; his aunt Gail Potts McDowell of Maud, Texas; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Stefanie Dillard of Texarkana, Texas; Kelley and Skip King of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P. M. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.