Advertisement

Rovine Hickson, age 85, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Mrs. Hickson was born April 24, 1936 in Lewisville, Arkansas and lived in Fouke most of her life. She was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church and retired from Wal-Mart. Rovine was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend to many. She always made you feel welcomed and was there to listen or give advice when needed. You could count on her to lift you up in prayer in good times or bad. She was a mighty prayer warrior. She also loved to hunt and fish every chance she got. She loved working in her garden and preparing a home cooked meal for family and friends.

In Rovine’s younger days she enjoyed bowling, playing dominoes or just a good card game with her children or grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorotha McClure, two grandsons, Keith Ray Hickson and Shane Cody Hickson, one great grandson, Steavie Anthony Surratt, four brothers, Eugene Call, Tommy Call, George McClure and Allen McClure, three sisters, Juanita Swearingen, Retha Garrett and Ann George.

Advertisement

She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Raymond Hickson, Sr. of Fouke, Arkanas; one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and John Caples of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons, Raymond Hickson of Linden, Texas; William Hickson of Fouke, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Randy Hickson and wife Melody Hickson, Tammy Rose, Marsha Chavez, Kathy Hickson, Mellissa Hickson, Kord Hickson, Matthew Hickson and Amanda Griggs, twenty-four great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Glover and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, September 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2812 East Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.