Michael Martin, 35, of Texarkana passed away on November 1, 2023. He was born July 24, 1988 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Steve and Judy Martin.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Michael had a contagious smile and was a very charismatic person. He loved to play his guitar and sing. He was very involved in AA and helped a lot of people through that program.

Survivors include his mother, Judy Pentecost of Texarkana; daughter Marleigh Leshey Martin of Texarkana; siblings Shane Martin, Ben Martin, Misty Newsome all of Oklahoma, Lee Ellen Chaffin of Texarkana; grandparents Jockey and Mary Martin; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 6, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Montgomery officiating.

