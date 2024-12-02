Sponsor

Michael “Mike” Moore, 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on November 29, 2024, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born on January 15, 1951, to D.V. and Elizabeth Moore in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Dorthy Vandergriff, and a brother, David Moore.

Mike lived all his life in Texarkana, Arkansas. He worked for Coca-Cola for 15 years and retired from FedEx Express after 25 years.

Mike was passionate about playing and watching sports. He was a loyal Yankee, Razorback, and Cowboys fan. He played football and ran track for Arkansas High School. In the 1970s and 1980s, he competed in road races, including 5ks and marathons. Even after he quit racing, he still ran and walked every day until he became ill. He loved bass fishing and walking his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 53 years. His sister Francine Orr of Texarkana, Arkansas. His son Mickey Moore and wife Amy of Texarkana, TX. His daughter, Margo Moore-McCloskey, and husband, Barry, of Wake Village, TX. Eleven grandchildren Ryan Moore of Camden, AR, Ashley Burks, Hope Moore, Hunter Burks, Trey Burks, and Kyle Burks of Wake Village, TX, Kayla Moore, her husband Chance Garrett, Bryan Moore, Nate Moore, and Maddax Moore of Texarkana, TX, and step-granddaughter Savannah York of Texarkana, AR. Six great-grandchildren Easton, Sam, Declan, Avery, Travis, and Brynlee. His beloved dogs, Pudding and Beaux.

Funeral Services will be 3:00 P. M. Monday, December 2, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00 P. M.