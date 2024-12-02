Sponsor

Wilbur Ladd Miller, Jr., 85, of Texarkana, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2024. He was born December 3, 1938 to Wilbur Miller, Sr. and Alice in Hope, Arkansas.

Ladd was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He received a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences from East Texas State University, and retired after a long career with Day & Zimmerman.

He was passionate about golf, the Arkansas Razorbacks, and his beloved dogs.

Ladd is preceded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn, and one grandson Thomas Craig Miller.

He is survived by his two sons Damon Ladd Miller and wife Kerri of Texarkana, Texas, Corey Miller and wife Christy of Katy, Texas; three grandchildren William Ladd Miller (Bo) and wife Amanda, Meghan Miller, and Blake Miller; two great grandchildren Addyson Miller, and Jaxon Miller; sister Mildred LaPlume, and special friend Deleta Miller.

Ladd was a very private person, but those who had the privilege to know him will miss him dearly.

Cremation services are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.