Michael Norman Wooten

Michael Norman “Mike” Wooten, age 68, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Wooten was born July 27, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. He was retired diesel mechanic with Danny Wooten Trucking Company. He also attended Spring Lake Baptist Church. Mike was a humble, quiet and gentle man. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke his words spoke volume. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Onita Wooten, and one sister, Judy Looney.

He is survived by his wife, of thirty-eight years, Debbie Wooten of Fouke, Arkansas; his children, Lori Kelley and her husband Joel of Texarkana, Texas; Doug Davis of Texarkana, Texas; Dillon Wooten and his wife Delanie of Texarkana, Arkansas; Lindsay Mauldin and her husband, Landon of Fouke, Arkansas; his sister, Joyce Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas; four brothers, Jimmy Wooten, Tommy Wooten, Danny Wooten and Joe Wooten; six grandchildren, Katie Fillmore, Reginald Finley, Taylor Davis, Austin Davis, Adalynn Mauldin, and Greyson Mauldin; one great granddaughter, Kaiyah Rigsby; a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P. M. Saturday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Randy Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.