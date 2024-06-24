Sponsor

Michael Rodney Stone, age 65, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Born on January 31, 1959, and loved by parents Ed and Sarah Stone.

Rodney, as he was known, was a resident of Texarkana, Texas, and born in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a part of the graduating class of 1979 at Hooks High School. In 1989, he obtained a job where he met his loving wife, Jennifer Kennington Stone, of 34 years. He attended Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church of Texarkana, Texas for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ed and Sarah Stone.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Stone; son, Michael Stone; daughter, Candice Stone of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Mary Ann Stone of Texarkana, Texas; brother, Dee Stone and wife Kim Stone of Danville, Arkansas; a brother Alvin Norris and wife Sue Norris of DeSoto, Texas; along with several nieces, a nephew and other family and friends.

The family will accept friends on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Visitation at 1:00 P.M. and service following at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.