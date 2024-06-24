Sponsor

Dottie Jean Kelley, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in a local nursing home.

Mrs. Kelley was born on June 6, 1935, in Bruce, MS. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was a loving Christian mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She spent most of her life taking care of others. If you left her house hungry, it was your own fault. She loved her church family and missed them when she became unable to attend services.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Kelley; sons, Frankie Kelley and Randy Kelley; grandson, Jerod Kelley; mother and father, Albert and Clara Melton; brothers, Bob Melton and Dewey Melton; sisters, Dot Hubbard, Joyce Peeples, and Faye Hallum.

She is survived by her children, Diana and Joe Owens, Greg, and Audrey Kelley; daughters-in-law, Clara Kelley and Susan Kelley, who was her best friend and caretaker; grandchildren, Jason Kelley, John Kelley, Brent Kelley, Brandon Kelley, Keith Kelley, Kelley Joe Owens, Grayson Kelley, Janie Allison, and Christie Beard; 18 great-grandchildren, 5 great-greatgrandchildren; sister, Doris Shoemake; sister in law Loy Helen Melton; in-laws, Ramona (Bobby) Wells and Ricky (ChungHee) Kelley and lots of family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Bro Joe Owens and Bro. Kelley Joe Owens officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2024 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 5501 W 7th St. Texarkana, TX 75501.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Villa and the nurses of Enhabit Home Health and Hospice Care for their care of our loved one.