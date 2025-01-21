Sponsor

Michael Thomas Tavenner was born on August 5, 1957, in Washington, D.C.

He passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas.

Michael, or Mike, as everyone called him, is survived by his beloved wife, Patsy; his sons Dominic, Chris Boyette, wife Cara, and one beautiful granddaughter, Daisy Grace, daughter Blair Edmondson, husband Kevin, son Trevor; his mother Linda, brother Erik, deceased brother Gary, and many nieces and nephews. His faithful dog Cookie, always at his side, will always love and miss his daddy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Tavenner, and brother, Gary Tavenner.

Mike was known far and wide as a gregarious, joyful soul who could light up any room. Always the life of the party, his infectious laughter and quick wit left an indelible mark on everyone he met. A lifelong entrepreneur, Mike channeled his boundless energy and passion into managing and operating numerous restaurants, nightclubs, and car businesses, starting in the 1980s.

Mike’s enthusiasm wasn’t limited to business—he was a devoted fan of Washington sports teams and could often be found cheering them on with unmatched fervor. His warmth, charisma, and larger-than-life presence made him unforgettable in every circle he joined. His love for the Washington Redskins was with him until his death. He couldn’t speak or open his eyes, but as the Skins won their way into the playoffs, he was fist-pumping his arm. It was a beautiful sight.

In his last few years, he couldn’t attend a physical church because of his health, but he lived a Christian life and watched his favorite pastors every Sunday morning. He never gave up on God, life, his family and friends. He was a member of The Dirty 30, a group of friends from Chevy Chase, Maryland grade school that continue to get together monthly in local DC restaurants sharing stories from the past and present. He suffered a lot of health problems, but he continued to get up every day and tell his wife what he was going to do next. He never stopped until God called him home. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, Cookie, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.