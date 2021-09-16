Advertisement

Micheal Shon Stanley, age 48, of Bloomburg, Texas went to be with the Lord, Friday, September 10, 2021 in an Anchorage, Alaska hospital. Shon was born on April 8, 1973 in Atlanta, Texas to Jacky Stanley and Debra Stanley. He loved to hunt, fish and cook, but his real joy came from his family.

Shon is survived by his wife, Teri Stanley of Bloomburg, Texas; two sons, Matthew Stanley of Texarkana, Texas, Nick Stanley of Bloomburg, Texas; father, Jacky Stanley of Panama; mother and step father, Debra Stanley and Randal Nolen of Cass, Texas; one brother, Bryan Shane Stanley of Bloomburg, Texas; two sisters, Tonya Stanley of Texarkana, Texas, Kelly Wilson and husband Jamie of Bloomburg, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Hanner Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel with Robert Hardy officiating.

Interment will be in Queen City Cemetery.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.