A&M-Texarkana Receives Anonymous Donation

Texas A&M University-Texarkana received a $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor as a part of its anniversary scholarship initiative. The university, celebrating 50 years as an institution, 25 years as a member of The Texas A&M University System, and 10 years of breaking new ground, is working to raise a half million dollars in scholarship donations to celebrate a half century in higher education.

The $25,000 donation will be used to fund scholarships for Texas A&M University-Texarkana students. “We are so fortunate to have members of the community who are willing to invest in our university students,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “Donations to our scholarship funds are so much more than just gifts. Investing in our students today will pay dividends in a better Texarkana tomorrow.”

The university will continue its 50-25-10 year anniversary celebration throughout 2021 with several events scheduled during the fall semester. For more information about A&M-Texarkana’s 50 years of service and to learn how you can contribute, visit https://www.tamut.edu/Alumni/Anniversary/50th_Anniversary.html.