Michelle Fetner, age 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2025, in a local hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Michelle was born in Yukon, Florida on August 27, 1948, to her parents, James and Eleanor Clark. A devoted pastor’s wife at Victory Chapel in Genoa, Arkansas, she served faithfully beside her husband, pouring her heart into her church family and community. Michelle loved making her home beautiful through re-decorating, and nothing made her happier than spoiling her grandkids. She also had a passion for music and dancing, always bringing fun and light wherever she went.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, David Stewart; and her great-grandson, Kade Stewart.

She is survived by her husband, Roy D. Fetner; her children, Trisha Stewart, Greg and Jessie Geiman, Kelly and Steve Hubble, Heather and Matt Farmer; her grandchildren, DJ, JaCee, Madison, Tyler, Taylor, Hailey, Mark, Brittany, Lauren, Laikyn, and Sophia; seven great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Kenneth Hicks, sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Marvin Fletcher, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Julie Fetner; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Victory Chapel located at 11060 AR-196, Genoa, AR 71854.

The family will receive friends the evening prior, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.