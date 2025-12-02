Sponsor

Larry Carl Spivey, age 84, of Texarkana, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, November 29, 2025, in a Little Rock hospital.

Larry was born March 17, 1941, in Cass Texas, to Carl and Lillie Spivey. He graduated from Bloomburg High School and served in the Army. Larry married Bobbie (Porterfield) Spivey, who preceded him in death. Both Larry and Bobbie were longtime, faithful members of FBC, Texarkana, where they supported many outreach efforts.

After his military service, Larry spent most of his career as a construction superintendent overseeing various building projects. He retired after 20 years as Facilities Director at FBC, Texarkana. Even after retirement, Larry continued working to help out whenever he was called on to do so. He loved life and especially enjoyed spending each day serving the Lord by serving others.

Larry was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lanny Spivey, Gary Spivey, Johnny Spivey, Jimmy Spivey; sisters, Janice Wilbanks, Mary Garren, and Diane Wood.

Larry is survived by his son, Jason Spivey, and wife, Callie of Texarkana; brother, Terry Spivey and wife, Deb of Texarkana; sisters, Myrel Ham and husband, Kenneth Joe of Cass, TX, and Shelia Baugus of Cass, TX; sisters-in-law, Nikki Spivey of Cass, TX, and Sharon Spivey of Queen City,TX.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at First Baptist Church- Moores Lane-Atrium. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to

Cass Baptist Church

OCC Shoebox Ministry

Timmy Stanley

1584 FM 3129

North Bloomburg, TX 75505