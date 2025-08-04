Sponsor

Michelle Rene Treadway, age 58, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Saturday, August 2, 2025. She was born on May 19, 1967, in Texarkana, AR, to Gail and Tommy Vise.

Michelle loved going to the beach, cooking for family and friends, cheering on her Razorbacks, working in her yard, and spending time with her beloved dog, Harley. She will be remembered as hardworking, stubborn as a mule, extremely funny, and full of life. Her struggles are over, and she is now at peace.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gail Downs, and her stepfather, Thomas Downs.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Christopher Treadway (Katie) of New Braunfels, TX, and Ryan Treadway of Texarkana, TX; her loving and devoted father, Tommy Vise of Queen City, TX; her sisters, Laurie Delese of Durango, CO, and Mallory Brooks (Clint) of Redwater, TX; several nieces and nephews; her most cherished dog, Harley Jo; and many more special family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Garden.