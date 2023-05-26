Mike Latham

U.S. Veteran

Michael Ray Latham, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Latham was born July 9, 1955, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a carpenter by trade and loved playing his guitar and singing. He also enjoyed fishing and was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Mary Latham; one brother, Bennie Gail Latham and one sister, Celita Brouillette.

Survivors include one son, Brent Latham and wife Maghan; one daughter, Tabitha Price; three grandchildren, Mara, Trent and Heidi Latham; three brothers, Ronnie, Steve, and Don Latham; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Orville Farren officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

