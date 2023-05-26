Dr. James Perkins

Dr. James W. Perkins was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 9, 1946, to Joel B and Louise Perkins passed away May 25, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Joel B. and Louise Perkins; brother Joe Paul Perkins; and great granddaughter Maddie Russell. He is survived by his wife Mickie Perkins, daughter Heather Smith (Tommy); one sister Mary Ellen Johnson (Tony); two sisters in law, Karen Perkins, and Johnnie Barnes; three grandchildren Brittany Mcglaun (Jon), Matthew Russell, Hannah Roberts (Cameron); one great grandchild Jon Mcglaun Jr., and a number of nieces and nephews.

Jim always said he got to Texas as fast as he could. He was a Texas High graduate of 1964. He attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the A & M Corps of Cadets. He graduated from the Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine on August 8, 1969. He was also a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church.

He immediately went to work at the Wisdom Animal Clinic until 1972 then he opened Perkins Animal Clinic and had a small animal practice until 1992. He then went to work for the U.S.D.A as a Veterinary supervisory medical officer and retired from that in 2013.

Jim was an avid bible student. He taught an adult Sunday School class at Unity Baptist Church up until March 2023. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed annual hunting trips with close friends to the Texas hill country for many years. He enjoyed the close fellowship and cooking for all the guys and spending time sitting in solitude taking in the peaceful countryside that is uniquely the Hill Country.

He also had the privilege to make annual trips to Gunnison, Colorado to flyfish, sightsee, and photograph the beauty and its wildlife. Thanks to his friend and neighbor Bob Boyd, Jim became an avid bird/wildlife photographer which served him well on his trips. He made some very close and dear friends on his trip to Colorado and one family in particular, that cooked White Lily biscuits and cornbread just for him. He also had a good friend there that fished with him and went on mushrooms search excursions.

Jim also enjoyed talking with his childhood friends and recalling memories. After he retired, Jim’s health allowed him to work a couple of days a week with the Texas Mission Builders in the Cabinet Shop. He affectionately referred to the crew as “the nursing home crew”.

Jim was no carpenter, as he put it “if it doesn’t bleed, I can’t fix it”. He still learned a lot from the wonderful men he worked with. Jim was “Big Daddy” to his grandchildren, and although he didn’t get to spend as much time with them as he would have liked they were all loved dearly. Jim was quick witted, generous, and a man with an abounding love for the Lord. He lived out his faith­­­­ especially in his last days as he witnessed to so many people he encountered during his medical treatments and hospital stays. A special heartfelt thanks to the medical team at Christus St Michaels North wing 6th floor. And to Texarkana Hospice who all made this journey much easier and the transition painless.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Unity Baptist Church, 2711 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX. Immediately after the service, there will be a visitation/luncheon in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers he requested that donations be made to the Texas Mission Builders or ABA Missions Office, PO Box 1050 Texarkana, Texas 75504.

