Mike Spriggs, 67, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on July 1, 2023 at a local hospital. He was born September 6, 1955 to Newton and Helen Spriggs in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife C.C. Spriggs.

Survivors include his two daughters Holly Danner and husband Lee of Texarkana, Texas, Terri Guillen of Wake Village, Texas; two sisters Kathy Dugan of Texarkana, Texas, Sandra Kennedy of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren Serenity Danner, Xander Danner, Angelique Guillen, Spencer Danner; niece Sandy Martindale and husband Brandon, nephew Paul Ray Kennedy; two great nieces Addison Martindale, Kaelin Kennedy; one great nephew Keaton Kennedy; along with a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM, Friday, July 7, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Josh Bishop officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

