Mildred Beal Stanley, age 92, of Hooks, Texas, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Stanley was born June 25, 1929 in Manchester, Texas. She was a homemaker and former employee of Landrums Grocery, Williams Grocery and Moores Grocery. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Hooks, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Marshall Stanley.

She is survived by her children, Larry Stanley and wife Penny of Hooks, Texas, Frank Stanley and wife Michelle of Campobello, South Carolina, Rodney Stanley of Hooks, Texas and Sherry Phillips and husband Paul of Hooks, Texas; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3-4 P.M.

