Gary Eason

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Gary Lee Eason, age 75, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Eason was born October 2, 1946, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Connie and Tillie Eason. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served with the 9th Infantry Division in the Vietnam War. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and enjoyed hiking, fishing, playing golf and hunting with his sons.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Donna Eason; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Stephenie Eason of Searcy, Arkansas and Darren and Kassy Eason of Benton, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Haley Brooks and her husband, Joe, Braden Robinson, Kaleb Eason, and Hannah Eason; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Brooks; two brothers, Gene Eason of Texarkana, Arkansas and Lonnie Eason and his wife Gina of Russellville, Arkansas; one sister, Sandy Webb of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

