Mildred Buck

Mildred Inez Buck, age 98, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Buck was born February 15, 1924, in Llano, Texas to William and Ludie (Moss) Ricks. She was a loving wife and mother. Having raised five children, she was a lifetime PTA member, serving as room mother and holding other positions in the organization. She served on many Liberty -Eylau Booster Clubs and was actively involved in all of her children’s school sports and activities.

Mrs. Buck faithfully took her family to church every time the doors were open. She was very active through the years at West Texarkana Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, Training Union, Vacation Bible School, and GA’s. She was a current member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

Mrs. Buck was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charlie Lee Buck; one son, Charles Richard Buck; one grandson, Robert (Rob) Wade Buck; one brother, William Jay Ricks; and two sisters, Billy Franke and Dorothy Haygood.

Survivors include one son, Bobby Buck and wife Marilyn of Texarkana; three daughters, Lynda Hall and husband Donnie of Shreveport, Louisiana, Cheryl O’Steen and husband, Tommy of Allen, Texas, and Karen Johnson of Bossier City, Louisiana; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

