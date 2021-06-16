Advertisement

Mildred Laverne Webb, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on June 13, 2021, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Webb was born on November 7, 1930 in Bowie County, Texas to her parents Avery and Angie Breed. She was a retired schoolteacher in which she spent in most of the south Texas area. She loved puzzles, needlepoint, reading, traveling, and telling jokes.

She is preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, Billy Webb; three children, James Webb, Pamela Thompson and husband Charlie, Brooks Webb and wife Pamela; grandchildren, Burton Thompson, Katherine Hinojosa, Sarah Webb, and Hannah Webb.

The family will be holding a memorial service on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Cornerstone Retirement Community at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana.