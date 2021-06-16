Advertisement

Rose Marie Rachel 68 passed away June 11, 2021 in her home. She was born February 4, 1953, to the late Vanoy and Ollie Burt. Rose enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, but most of all she loved being a mom. Loved being outdoors and spending time with the family.

Rose was preceded by her parents, her husband; Robert Rachel, four sisters and one brother.

She leaves behind a daughter, Rhonda Hicks-Kitchens (Kim); two sons, Ronny Hicks (Jaime Torres) and Robert Rachel JR; a brother, Donald Burt; a grandaughter, Lacey Kitchens; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and a special fur baby Candy Cane.

A celebration of life will be at the Texarkana Funeral Home Saturday June 19, 2021, from 1p.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers she wanted donations to be made to The Maud volunteer fire department.