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Mildred Loriece (Hesley) Kearney, lovingly known to her friends and family as “Reece”, passed from this life on April 25, 2026. She was born on September 13, 1932, in Star City, Arkansas. Born in humble surroundings, the challenges Loriece encountered as a child helped her develop the fortitude and perseverance that characterized her life as an adult. She had an immense inner strength admired by all who knew her.

Loriece moved to Texarkana in 1950, where she met and married Jesse Paul Hesley. After living in different states for several years they returned to Texarkana to make it their home. While raising three children, Loriece worked alongside her husband as bookkeeper at their company, Texarkana Wood Preserving. After Paul’s sudden and unexpected death in 1973, she demonstrated remarkable determination by continuing to operate the business on her own—an extraordinary feat in what was a male dominated industry, all while raising their three children. She later sold the business and began a new chapter in her life.

At the age of 50, Reece pursued higher education and earned her bachelor’s degree in Education. She went on to dedicate the remainder of her professional life to special education at Pleasant Grove Middle School, where she was known as a calm, wise, and steady presence for her students. Her family joked that she took early retirement at the age of 83.

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Her passion and pleasure was gardening in the backyard of her home of 40 plus years; she could be seen mowing her yard until the age of 88. She loved her birds and in later years even loved the cats that came around. Her companion for 13 years was her precious dog Gretta. She was most proud however of her 9 grandchildren. She was known by all as the cooking gramma; she would routinely ask each family member what kind of pie he or she wanted for Thanksgiving. A lifetime member of Williams Memorial Methodist Church, she maintained a quiet yet strong faith in God.

Loriece was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Jesse Paul Hesley, as well as her second husband, Morris Kearney, and brother Winfred. She is survived by her three children: Kerri Hesley (Tim Gibian) of Frederick, Maryland, Patrick (Sandy) Hesley, Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Steve (Stephanie) Hesley of Longview, Texas as well as sister Maureen McRae of Monticello, Arkansas . She is survived by nine grandchildren: Spencer, Brianna, Jessie, Joseph, Nick, David, Laura, John and Catie Grace. In addition, she had eight great-grandchildren whom she adored, as well as nephews.

Mom/Gramma/Reece will be remembered for her strength and resilience, her sharp wit, and the steady, loving presence she provided to her family. She will be deeply missed but we know she was ready to go. As she always reminded us, this too will pass.

The family is deeply thankful for McKee Memory Care and Assisted Living for the outstanding care they provided Loriece during the last 10 months of her life. Their kindness, patience and grace was a gift to Loriece as well as to her children and we will always be grateful.

A graveside service will be held Saturday May 2, 2026 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Cemetery 5101 West 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas.

A reception will immediately follow the graveside service at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas.

Online tributes may be sent to www.eastfuneralhome.com