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Michael Joseph Ashby, Sr., was born May 18, 1939, in Ashdown, Arkansas, and peacefully entered eternal rest on April 27, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents, Herby Cecil Ashby and Minnie Marie Ashby; his brother, James Ashby; and his son, Anthony Ashby.

He leaves behind a legacy of love in his wife, Brenda Ashby; his sister, Rebecca Bloodworth; his four children – Michael Ashby, Jr. (Lynda), John Ashby (Jamie), Mary McMahon (Craig), and Tim Ashby (Lori); thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

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Mike never met a stranger. To know him was to be welcomed – often with a warm smile, a steady hand, or one of his unforgettable hugs. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially a good scoop of ice cream, and took pride in knowing just where to find it in any store. More importantly, he never hesitated to show his love, and he gave it freely to everyone around him. That same spirit of generosity and kindness guided his life of faith as a devoted member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church, where he also served his community through the St. Edward’s Outreach program with humility and grace.

A Rosary service will be held Friday, May 1, at 6:00 pm, at East Funeral Home, 602 Olive Street, followed by visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 2, 2:00pm, St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Holy Cross Cemetery, followed by a reception at Calvary Hall at Calvary Cemetery, 3400-3409 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, AR.

He will be deeply missed, but the kindness and love he shared will not be forgotten.

Online tributes can be posted at www.EastFuneralHome.com.