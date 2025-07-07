Sponsor

Millie Williams, age 83, of Nash, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

She was born on June 10, 1942, in Newport, Tennessee, to Flo Finchum. Millie spent her early years working as a dedicated clerk at Kmart, but her greatest joy came from being a devoted homemaker for her family.

Millie was known for her warm heart and friendly spirit—she never met a stranger. Her genuine kindness and loving nature touched the lives of everyone she met. A woman of faith, she found comfort in listening to Jimmy Swaggart and found joy in long conversations with her many friends.

The proud wife of a veteran, Millie deeply cherished her family and valued meaningful connections. She will be remembered for her gentle soul, her compassionate ear, and the unwavering love she gave to those around her.

Millie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby J. Williams; her mother, Flo Finchum; her sister, Rita Belle Williams; and her brother, Robin Lee Williams.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Ronda Green and husband William, and Gayla Rogers and husband John; her sister, Linda Hickman; grandchildren, Angelina and Fred Simmons, Aimee and Cody Gardner, Allex Rogers, Aaron Rogers, Jimmy Rogers, and Case Rogers; nephew Lance Hickman of Newport, Tennessee; six step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter—all of Texarkana; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

Millie’s final resting place will be at Chapelwood Memorial Garden.