Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Noel Tyson Griffith, age 93, of Orange, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 4, 2025, in a Beaumont nursing home.

Mr. Griffith was born August 6, 1931, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a retired engineer with DuPont Chemical Company, and his career took him across the country to places such as North and South Carolina, New York, Ohio, and Texas. He also worked overseas in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, and parts of the Middle East. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served honorably during the Korean War. He was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as financial director, deacon, and assisted with running the church’s sound system. Noel had a servant’s heart and was willing to help anyone at any time. Noel was also a proud Shriner and formerly served as Co-Chairman of the Board for Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas, and as Director of the Shriners’ Circus, overseeing the Go-Kart Patrol while working with the Shriners in Beaumont, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amy Carolyn Mosley Griffith, with whom he had been married for sixty-three years, and his son, David Bryon Griffith.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Bill Kilbourne of Easley, South Carolina; one son, Stephen Griffith of Orange, Texas, three, sisters, Annette Griffith of Texarkana, Arkansas; Norma J. Cline of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Lula Haynes and her husband Jesse of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, James D. Griffith and his wife Kathy of New Johnsonville, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Andy Griffith and his wife Lisa, Alex Griffith and his wife McKenzie, and Addie Griffith, three great- grandchildren, Calli Griffith, Paisley Griffith and Cohen David Griffith and a host of friends and other relatives.

A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Jesse Haynes officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners.