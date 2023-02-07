Mina Mizell

Advertisement

Mina Lee Mizell, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, formerly of Gillham, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Mizell was born February 17, 1944, in Mena, Arkansas, and lived in Gillham most of her life.

She retired from the United States Postal Service and served the community of Gillham as postmaster for seventeen years. She was a member of Oak Avenue Church of Christ in Mena, Arkansas. Mina was a caring, giving, and unselfish person. She enjoyed cheering the Razorbacks on each time they played. She also liked to read, sew and watch a good tennis match from time to time. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Gina Cody, and one son, George Mizell, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, George Mizell, of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters and one son-in-law: Marian Wilkerson of Texarkana, Arkansas; Cynthia Keever of Texarkana, Texas; Cathi and Rich Scogin of California; one son and daughter-in-law: David and Nickie Mizell of Jacksonville, Florida; one sister and brother-in-law, Nina and Orin Gulseth of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one grandson, Samuel Cody of Texarkana, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P. M. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Memorial Gardens, with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

