U.S. Veteran

Mr. Walter David Robinson, age 81, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2023. Mr. Robinson was born May 28, 1941, in Citronelle, Alabama, and had lived in Fouke for most of his life.

He was a Minister and had worked as a carpenter. He was a faithful member of Fairland Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaden and Vivian Robinson, one daughter, Lana Holden, one sister, Vadene Enterkin, one brother, James Robinson, and one brother-in-law, David Toomey.

David’s years of ministry included pastoral work in Gilbertown, AL, Smithland, KY; Buckatunna, MS; & Hollister, MO. He was the principal of Fairland Christian Academy for five years. He was a wonderful Sunday School teacher and lay preacher. He was a great Christian role model to everyone he came in contact with.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Pat Coker Robinson of Fouke, AR; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Tracie Robinson of Ashdown, AR, and Trent and Paula Robinson of Joplin, MO; one daughter and son-in-law, Tresa and Jeff Long of Fouke, AR, one son-in-law, Tracy Holden (Eva) of Joplin, MO, four brothers, Marshall Robinson (Charlene), of Chunchula, AL, Jake Robinson (Cheryl) of Covington, GA, Frank Robinson (Connie), and Wayne Robinson (Barbara) both of Citronelle, AL, four sisters, Lillie Toomey of Satsuma, AL, Sandra Robinson, Charlene Watts (Steve), and Esther Pugh, all of Citronelle, AL, eighteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 1:00 P.M. Monday at Fairland Holiness Church with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft, Rev. Mike Brewer, and Rev. Tracy Holden officiating. Burial will be at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Fairland Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 642, Fouke, AR 71837, attention Jennifer, or through Simple Give.

