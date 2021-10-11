Minnie Paralee Evans

Advertisement

Minnie Paralee Campbell Evans, age 89, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Evans was born March 26, 1932 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired from retail sales, member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church and member of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing and crochet.

She was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Evans.

She is survived by a niece, Barbara Rousseau and husband John; one nephew, Charles Crawford and wife Dorothy; great niece, Angel LeGrand and husband Jerome; great nephew, Kenneth Abbott; great-great nephews, Justin LeGrand and Aaron Abbott and great-great niece Lauren Moreno; special caregivers, Shane and Teresa Senter and numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Chapelwood Cemetery under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the Northern Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854

