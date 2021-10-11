Advertisement

Larry Dean VanMeter, 66, passed away on October 7, 2021 after a brief illness.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 21, 1955. Larry grew up in DeQueen, Arkansas and graduated high school there in 1974. He moved to Texarkana in the late 70s and worked in retail management until finding his passion in the finance business. He got his start at World Finance in 1985, opened Twin City Finance Corporation in 1994, and retired in 2018.

Larry was an active member of the Masonic organization his entire adult life. He was a Master Mason under the Grand Lodge of Texas, A member of the Chapter, Council and Commandery of York Rite Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with the rank of KCCH, and a Shriner.

Advertisement

Preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Herb; two sisters, Loretta DeLord and Judy Rodgers; and nephew Tony DeLord. Larry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen, his children- son, Marshall Craig, daughter-in-law Lyndsey, grandsons Coleman and Woodson, and his daughter Allison Craig Eddings, son-in-law Broc, granddaughter Aven, and grandsons Cash and Case. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Rick Seibold and girlfriend Michele Garrett, as well as his nieces, Mitzi Morenic, Kim Vaughn, Shannon Pendergrass, and Robin Herrera and their families.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 16th at 3:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or a charity of your choice.

