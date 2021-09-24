Advertisement

Mollie Lariece Copeland, age 73 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. Copeland was born November 6, 1947 in Gruver, Texas. She was retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice System, member of Malta Baptist Church and is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Mary Jo George, a son, Brian Daniel and two sisters, Jolene Thompson and Sandra Coker.

She is survived by her husband, CW Copeland of Malta, Texas, one son and daughter in law, Scott and Heather Daniel of DeKalb, Texas, a stepdaughter, Amy and husband James Mauldin of Texarkana, Texas, a stepson, Todd and wife Alaine Copeland of Texarkana, Texas, 5 grandchildren, Jordan and Luke Daniel, Madison Daniel, Chloe Norwood, Whitney Copeland, a great granddaughter, Aspen and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Malta Baptist Church, Malta, Texas with Bro. Kelly Shanks officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Cemetery, DeKalb, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dierkson Hospice.