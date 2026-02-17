Morris Hunter

SPONSOR

August 13, 1946 – January 31, 2026

Mr. Hunter was born August 13, 1946 to the late Lewis Hunter, Sr. and Rachael Abraham Hunter. He attended Booker T. Washington High School graduating with the class 1964. He lived on the West Coast for a number of years before moving back to Texarkana. Morris was a skilled ironworker most of his life. He had many unique interests and hobbies that he enjoyed, especially watching football. At the age of 79,and on the morning of Saturday, January 31, 2026, God whispered to Morris. “Come my child, and rest”. Besides his parents, others who preceded him death is his brothers, Lewis Hunter, Jr. Eddie Hunter, Charles Hunter, James Hunter and his sister, Lois Hunter, Morris will always be remembered for his beautiful and kind-hearted smile. He leaves to mourn his passing; one brother Leroy (Ann) Hunter, Texarkana, AR; two sons, Julius Hunter, Texarkana, AR and Curtis (Michelle) Hunter, Sr. , Texarkana, AR; one daughter, Morrisetta Hunter, Texarkana, AR and number of grandchildren, Curtis Hunter, Jr., Colin Hunter, Justin Hunter, Courtlan Lewis, Gilbert Sandoval, Jr., Adriana Sandoval, and one great-grand-daughter, Aubrey Hunter.. Morris leaves many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Visitation hours for family and friends will be 3:00-5:00 p.m. Friday, at Lyles Funeral Home, Inc. Graveside Service, 11:00; a.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery, Doddridge, Arkansas with Minister Stacey Hunter-Ware officiating. Interment to follow in New Hope Cemetery under direction of Lyles Funeral Home, Inc.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lyles Funeral Home, Inc., Texarkana, Arkansas.

