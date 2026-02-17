Annie Lee Broomfield

SPONSOR

January 17, 1958 – January 11, 2025

Mrs. Annie Lee Wimley Broomfield, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully on January 11, 2025, at the age of 66. She was born on January 17, 1958, in Lewisville, AR. to the late Willie and Essie Lee Wimley. Annie was a dedicated healthcare worker for many years providing compassionate care to those in need until her retirement. Her kindness, strength, and humor touched the lives of many throughout her career and personal life. Annie is preceded in death by her parents and leaves to cherish her memory; one daughter, Jacqueline Trammel of Conway, AR, and one son, Michael Dewayne Trammel, Jr. of Cartersville, GA; four loving sisters, Lettie M. McGee, Willie M. Hannah, Bettye B. Wimley all of Texarkana, AR, and Essie L. Weekly of Pflugerville, Texas; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Annie’s legacy of love and resilience will continue in her family and all who knew her. The viewing for Mrs. Annie will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, at Lyles Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 3809 East Broad Street, Texarkana, AR 71854. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday at Lyles Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Minister Lakenya Shaw officiating. Burial will be in Harrison Chapel Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas under direction of Lyles Funeral Home, Inc. o

Arrangements are under the direction of Lyles Funeral Home, Inc., Texarkana, Arkansas.

SPONSOR

View full obituary and leave condolences