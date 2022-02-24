Mr. Cleveland William (C.W.) Henry

Advertisement

Mr. C.W. Henry passed away at his home on Saturday, February 19, 2022. He was born to the late Mr. Harrison Henry and the late Mrs. Luberta Henry, on January 23, 1940, in Lewisville, Arkansas. At an early age he united with the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church West of Lewisville, under the leadership of Rev. Nelson Young, he served as an usher until the latter days of his life and final days on this Earth.

Mr. C.W. was a life-long resident of Lewisville, Arkansas who became a business owner and seemingly had a desire to help every person he had the pleasure of meeting. He worked for many years at Edwards’ Service Station before he established C.W.’s Tire Repair.

He met Ms. Rosie Lee Richardson who became his wife on June 8, 1963, a lifelong companion of 58 years. This union would bring them five children who loved, honored, and respected him for all his days in this life.

He was preceded in death by his only daughter Stephanie Rose Henry, both his parents and two brothers, Jessie Henry, and Johnny Henry. He is survived by, and his memories will be cherished by his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Rosie Lee Henry, his four sons, Cleveland William Henry, Jr. and his wife, Kah Wai of Flower Mound Texas, Jeffrey S. Henry of Lewisville, Texas, Christopher Henry and his wife Mekicia of Hope Arkansas and Frederick L. Henry of Wake Village, Texas. His siblings, his sister Annie Taylor and her husband Burnell of Los Angeles, California, his brother Thomas Henry and his wife Rosemary, his Roosevelt Henry his sister, Ethel Hunt, all of Stamps. His sister, Louise Lawrence of Hope, Arkansas his brother, Grant and wife, Veon of Gardnea California, his sister, Lula Rowe of Goldsboro, North Carolina and sister Mary Ann Davis and her husband Alvin of Lewisville, Arkansas. His grandchildren, Kaylin Henry, Rachel Anderson, Christie Parrish, Tara Henry and Malaysia Henry as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will mourn his death.

Funeral service will be held at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Lewisville, Arkansas, Saturday March 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm under the direction of Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home and Staff where Pastor Imond Washington will serve as Officiant and Eulogist. Interment will be at the Union Hill, Galilee, Boyd, Cemetery Lewisville, Arkansas immediately following the service. A walk-through visitation will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415 East First Street, Stamps, Arkansas, Friday, March 4, 2022, from 11:00 until 4:00 p.m.

Because of CDC guidelines from COVID and the rise of cases, all who intend to attend will be required to wear a mask and adhere to current social distancing guidelines.

MASK ARE REQUIRED DURING THE FUNERAL SERVICE AND THE VISITATION. YOUR CONSIDERATION AND COOPERATION IS GREATLY APPRECIATED.


