Muriel Marie Mathis was born June 4, 1946 in Altiemer, AR to Wilbert Mathis and Mildred Henderson, the oldest of five children. After moving to Texarkana, Texas area, she graduated from Dunbar High School and furthered her education at Texarkana Community College receiving an Associate’s Degree. She moved to Detroit, Michigan and attended Wayne State University completing a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences. She was employed by the State of Michigan Department of Social Services as a Social Worker until her retirement. Muriel was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Sisters: Earline Williams, Texarkana, TX. Jeanetta (R. L.) Burkins, Texarkana AR. Paula (Dr. Terence) Fulce, Texarkana, AR.

Brother: Amos “Ace” (Helen) Mathis, Detroit, MI.

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her IDMR family, Mrs. Janet Nunn and Secretarial Staff in Detroit, Michigan. Mrs. Bessie Hariston, Texarkana, Texas.

