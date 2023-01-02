Advertisement

Myrtie Autrey died on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home in Wake Village, Texas. She went to join her husband David Elbert Autrey in heaven.

Myrtie Mae Welborn Autrey was born May 3, 1931, near Rodessa, Caddo Parish, Louisiana. She was predeceased by her husband David; her parents; three sisters; and one brother; and other relatives and friends.

She is survived by family loved ones to cherish her memory including three sons and daughters-in-law. David Earl and Margie Autrey of Las Vegas and David’s son Dr. Daniel Autrey of North Carolina. Robert Lee and Clare Sue Autrey of Leander, Texas and their daughter Laura Lee Cathcart of Cedar Park, Texas. Ralph Lynn and Ann Autrey of Garland, Texas and their son R. Linn Autrey and their daughter Latricia Autrey.

Also, she is survived by three great-granddaughters, Aspen Lee Cathcart; Drayvin Louise Autrey and Aria Ann Autrey.

A special thank you to her sister-in-law Beulah Autrey who came to see her on Columbus day.

A sincere thank you to nieces, Patricia Jewell and Elaine Purifoy for all their care and love.

The name for the St. Michaels medical team members, sitters, Brookdale community staff, Encompass Home Healthcare, Enhabit Hospice, and Superior Senior Care certified nurse attendants may be frontliners but a fitting name for them would be angels, too.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Texas (www.txalz.org) or Habitat For Humanity.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

