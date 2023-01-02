Advertisement

Violet Jane King, age 89 of Texarkana, Texas, died on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Violet was born on March 26, 1933, to Claude and Elsie Shirley in Saratoga, Arkansas.

Mrs. King enjoyed spending time with her fur baby, Bella.

She is preceded in death by her husband Omagene King; her parents; one brother Dale Shirley; and one son-in-law Robert Rankin.

Survivors include two daughters Linda Rankin and Carolyn Faoliu and husband Hillie; special daughter Caecilie Spyres; granddaughter Kelsey Rankin; grandson Christopher Barker; and brother Don Shirley.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Doug Rhodes officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. in the Texarkana Funeral Home Texas chapel.

