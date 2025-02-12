Sponsor

Mrs. Nadine Sandridge, age 101, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2025. Mrs. Sandridge was born on January 15, 1924, in Springhill, Arkansas and had been a longtime resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Hampton Road Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Rufus and Mittie Anderson, her husbands, Joseph C. Britt and F. L. Sandridge, her brother, Durwood Anderson, and a son, Don Britt.

Survivors include 2 daughters and one son-in-law, Anita and Terry Blackmon of Dallas, Texas and Debbie Lemley of Texarkana, Arkansas, four grandchildren, Sharon Blackmon of Grapevine, Texas, Beverly Vasquez (Rob) of Grapevine, Texas, Amber Blackmon of Desota, Texas, and Jeremy Matherly (Brandi) of Sterlington, Louisiana, six great-grandchildren, Jacob Vasquez, Isabella Vasquez, Seth Vasquez, Cooper Matherly, Leanna Bunting (Evan) and Madison Epps, two sisters, Eura Gilbey and Helen Wood of Hope, Arkansas, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P. M. Saturday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Jerry Monholland officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 P. M. Saturday until service time.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P. M. Sunday at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Hope, Arkansas, under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.