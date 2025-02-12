Sponsor

Tiffany Leigh Rampy, 44, passed away on February 9, 2025.

She was born on February 6, 1981, in Texarkana, TX. to Terri McVeety and Neal Cozart.

Tiffany had a passion for music, and she was incredibly creative. She had a great sense of humor and could match anyone in their sarcasm. She loved cats and the strays would always find their way to her. Tiffany will be remembered as a sweet and kind woman, and most importantly, an amazing mother.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred McVeety and Bill and Juanita Cozart; her uncle, Jerry Cozart; and her great-grandparents, James and Gertrude Martindale and Margaret Strickland.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Cale Rampy and his father Charlie Rampy; her mother, Terri McVeety; her father, Neal Cozart; her sister Brittany Cozart and her fiancé Jeremy Roberson; her grandmother, Carol McVeety; her uncle, Roger McVeety; her aunt, Becky Bradley; numerous cousins; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Tiffany’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 3:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas.