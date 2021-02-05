Nancy Patterson

Advertisement

Nancy G. Patterson of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 after a long illness. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard. The funeral service will be Friday, February 5th at 1:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Sybil Howell, and her brother Tracy Howell. She is survived by her husband Martin J. Patterson, Jr.; daughter Stacy Glover and husband Allen; daughter Anya Howard and husband Richard; son Martin J. Patterson, III and wife Misty all of Texarkana; and grandchildren Aaron Murdock of Austin, Texas; Conner Murdock, Shelby Glover, and Eliza Patterson all of Texarkana; and a special cousin Christy Young of Marshall, Texas.

Nancy was born on October 1, 1948 in Baytown, Texas, but spent most of her childhood in southern Louisiana. She graduated from Leon Godchaux High School in Laplace, Louisiana in 1967. She spent a year at Louisiana Tech before moving to the Texarkana area. Nancy went on to finish both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She worked for several years at Wadley Hospital in Volunteer Services and Quality Management, but finished her career in Provider Relations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas.

Anyone who knew Nancy knew that she loved animals and was passionate about helping rescue animals, including her current pup Bo and several rescue cats. Before her illness, she was an avid golfer who took pride in competing with her husband and playing in tournaments with friends. She had an appreciation for the arts and volunteered at the Texarkana Regional Arts Center, was a member of the Women for A&M-Texarkana, was an active supporter of the Texarkana Animal League, and was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved the ocean and took several cruises with her husband and friends, as well as annual trips to the beach in the summers. Nancy’s indomitable spirit and love of life in her later years kept her visiting the ocean she loved with the family she adored, and her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow.

Please follow Covid 19 guidelines during the visitation and services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Texarkana Animal League or Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana.