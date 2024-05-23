Sponsor

Nancy Ruth Jordan (92) passed away of natural causes on May 20, 2024. She is now with her Lord and Savior Christ Jesus and her beloved family.

She was born on October 14, 1931, to parents Trever and Cecil Beard in Warren, Arkansas.

Nancy was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to Lindsey Benjamin (LB) Jordan on January 31, 1947, in Magnolia, Arkansas. She and L.B. raised three children (Lynn, Jennifer, and Nan).

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Rev. L.B. Jordan, her parents Trever and Cecil Beard, sister Peggy Burch (John), and grandson David Jordan.

Nancy leaves behind her loving children, Lynn Jordan (Kathy) of Arkansas, Jennifer Babcock (Rex) of Kansas, Nan Sanders (Doug) of Arkansas, brother-in-law Lloyd Jordan (Joanne) of Arkansas, grandchildren: Kristen McCauley, Benjamin Babcock (Rachel), Melissa Walker (Zach), Lindsey Jordan, D.J. Sanders, and Omega Sanders Jones (Brantley), great-grandchildren: Kiana Jordan, Aiden McCauley, Walter Babcock, Vincent Babcock, and Alisa Corinne Jones, one great-great granddaughter Elena Rene’ Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home of Nash, TX on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Scott Neathery officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 9:00- 10:00 A.M.

Memorials may be made to the Ouachita Baptist Student Foundation.