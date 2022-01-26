Advertisement

Nathan E. “Tricky” Jones, Jr. was born on November 5, 1937 in Dallas,

the first of four children born of to Nathan E. Jones, Sr. and Dorothy

Lois Hudson Jones. He grew up in Texarkana, Arkansas and graduated

from Booker T. Washington High School. As a result of his academic and

athletic success, he received scholarship offers from several major

universities, including Grambling, Arkansas AM&N, Texas Southern,

Stanford and a congressional nomination to West Point. He ultimately

earned his Bachelor’s from California State University and a Master’s

from Stephen F. Austin University.

Nathan taught, coached and served as athletic director in California

and Germany high schools before returning home to coach girls

athletics at Liberty Eylau High School, where he was honored as Coach

of the Year by the Texarkana Gazette. Other honors include induction

into the Booker T. Washington High School Hall of Fame and

“Distinguished Gentleman” by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

His community activism includes serving as president of both the local

and national chapters of Booker T. Washington High School Alumni

Association; president of Texarkana Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

Fraternity; and an officer of Texarkana Chapter of the Pan Hellenic

Council.

Nathan was an active member of New Baptist Bible Fellowship Church,

where he served as trustee and assistant treasurer. An avid golfer for

many years, he served as president of the Twin City Golf Association

for 15 years. After retirement, as a hobby, he purchased and built

golf club sets to donate to community youth.

Nathan leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Ethel Ruth Pauley

Jones, two children, Nathan E. Jones, III (Mattye) and Caroline Jones.

Three grandchildren, Nathan E. Jones, IV, Madeline Grace and Margaret

Emmie, three siblings, Emmie Jo Gamble, Delphynne Anne Davis and Yates

Jones as well other relatives and friends.

Viewing is Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Jones

Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service is

Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Miles Chapel CME Church 1004

Ash Street Texarkana, AR. with Rev. Anthony Patterson, Eulogist.

Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 826 N. Kings Highway Wake

Village, TX. under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED DURING THE FUNERAL.

