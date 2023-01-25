Advertisement

Nicholas Jordan Wood, 35, of Texarkana, Texas passed away January 20, 2023.

He was born at Wadley Hospital on April 24, 1987, to Gregory and Kathryn Pierson Wood in Texarkana, Texas. Nicholas attended Northside Assembly and Red Lick Elementary and Middle School. He graduated from Texas High School in 2005. He attended Universal Technical Institute in Houston, Texas where he completed their Automotive/Diesel Technology with Ford Accelerated Credential Training Program(FACT) along with 13 ASE certifications in 2007. Nicholas always had a passion for cars and was gifted in his ability to troubleshoot, repair, or enhance any vehicle. He was hardworking, lighthearted and loved his family.

A special part of Nick’s life story is a rehabilitation program called Adult & Teen Challenge International of Mid America. This program provides a place of spiritual, physical, and emotional healing for those in need. The Wood family has many handwritten letters and fond memories from Nick’s time there. Please consider making a donation through the following link in lieu of flowers: https://teenchallengeusa.org

Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents Eugene and Lenora Wood and Frank and Sarah Pierson.

Survivors include his parents Gregory and Kathryn Wood of Texarkana; sister Morgan Brittany Wood of Dallas, Texas; two aunts Patricia Rogers of Williamston, South Carolina; Grace Robken and husband Phil of Van Buren, Arkansas; one uncle Tom Pierson and wife Dana of Fresno, Texas; along with a host of cousins and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 6-8PM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, January 27, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Harris officiating. Burial will be in Wrights Chapel Cemetery.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Texarkana Funeral Home Facebook page.

