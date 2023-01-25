Avery Vanderbilt

Advertisement

Avery Clifton Vanderbilt, age 84, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Friday, January 20, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Vanderbilt was born August 6, 1938, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Chesley and Inez Vanderbilt. He was a cattle rancher by trade and also raised chickens. He was named Miller County Farm of the Year in 1983. He loved to fish but loved his family the most, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church where he had taught Sunday school.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill Vanderbilt and a sister, Betty Long.

Survivors include his wife, Juanice Vanderbilt; two daughters, Tifinie Hensley and husband Tim and Jurena Plunk and husband David; nine grandchildren, Caleb Russette, Caden Russette, Ariel Russette, Micah Russette, Kennadi Plunk, Ava Plunk, Jordan Hensley, Micah Plunk, Braden Hensley; one great-grandchild, Bryce Hensley; one sister-in-law, Pat Vanderbilt; one brother-in-law, Raymond Long; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Pisgah Baptist Church, Fouke, Arkansas. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.